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Student needs a Baritone Saxophone 🎷

Goal$6,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byGiovanni Deangelis

Student needs a Baritone Saxophone 🎷

Help Me Begin My High School Music Journey with

Hello, my name is Giovanni, and this fall I will be starting my freshman year of high school. Music has become one of the most important parts of my life, and I am incredibly excited to continue growing as a musician during the next four years.

One of my biggest goals is to play the baritone saxophone. The baritone sax is a unique instrument with a deep, powerful sound that helps hold together an entire band. Every time I hear one play, I'm amazed by its rich tone and the energy it brings to the music. I've dreamed of having the opportunity to learn and perform on one, but owning a baritone saxophone is a challenge because of its high cost.

Over the years, I've worked hard to improve my musical skills and prepare for the opportunities that high school band will offer. As I get closer to freshman year, my excitement continues to grow, but so does the reality that obtaining a quality baritone saxophone may be beyond what my family can comfortably afford.

This fundraiser is my attempt to turn that dream into reality. The funds raised will go toward purchasing a reliable baritone saxophone, as well as any necessary accessories, maintenance, and supplies needed to keep it in excellent playing condition throughout my high school career.

Being able to play the baritone saxophone would mean so much more than simply owning an instrument. It would allow me to participate fully in band performances, concerts, competitions, and other musical opportunities throughout high school. It would help me build confidence, develop discipline, make new friends, and create memories that I will carry with me for years to come.

Any contribution, no matter the size, would bring me one step closer to achieving this goal. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with friends and family would also make a tremendous difference.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for supporting my journey into high school music. Your kindness and generosity can help me pursue a passion that I hope to carry throughout my life.

With gratitude,

Giovanni

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