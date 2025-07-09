Student Debt Relief to Start Franciscan Postulancy

Hi, my name is Derek Engler. I am 24 years old and in the middle of the application process for the Franciscans of the Poor Christ in Lawrence, MA. I am planning to start October 1st but it will be tight with my student loans since I make very low wages. My parents are hard-up financially as my father has cancer. I have $1800 remaining in student loans and I need an additional $1000 for a psychological exam that is part of the application process. Any support is greatly appreciated. Thank you and God bless you.