Brady’s Volunteer Mission in Ho Chi Minh City

Brady is graduating in a coupleof weeks, and we could not be more proud of the kind, thoughtful, and hardworking young man he has become.





This fall, he will begin attending the University of Redlands to study Cultural Anthropology. He had originally planned to attend a cultural immersion program in Puerto Rico this summer, but unfortunately we missed the payment deadline for that trip.





Now, Brady has been given another incredible opportunity — to travel to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and volunteer with a food outreach program serving low-income workers, elderly residents, and others in need of affordable meals.





For Brady, this would be more than just travel. It would be his first time leaving the country, a chance to experience another culture, and an opportunity to give back in a meaningful way before starting college.





We have already raised $900 toward the trip and are hoping to make the rest possible before the June 6 deadline.





Any contribution, no matter the amount, would mean so much to our family. And if you are unable to give, your love and support are deeply appreciated too.