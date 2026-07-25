stuck with bills that are not mine

For 16 years, I gave up my own life to help my unmarried daughter raise her two daughters. When they were born, one was a newborn and the other was only two years old. I provided most of the childcare, cleaned the house, and helped financially whenever I could. In exchange, I received room and board. It wasn't a glamorous arrangement, but I did it because I loved my family.

In 2018, my son was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident. Our family was devastated, and we all needed a fresh start. My daughter accepted a job in Nebraska, and we packed up and moved together.

Because she was working, I put many of the household bills in my name, including the utilities, internet, and three cell phones that were purchased on payment plans in 2025. I trusted her to pay the bills since they were for her household.

In April 2024, my life changed forever. I suffered two heart attacks and had to have four stents placed in my heart. My lungs now function at only 60%, and my doctors have told me they will never improve. I was only 62 years old, too young to qualify for Social Security retirement, and my health no longer allows me to work.

Instead of receiving compassion during the hardest time of my life, I began to feel like a burden. My daughter started treating me differently. She would leave for vacations while I stayed home alone. She stopped buying the necessities we had agreed she would provide in exchange for my caring for the girls. Then she took an overnight job, leaving me to care for my granddaughters throughout the night and most of the day while she slept.

The emotional pain became even worse. She allowed my oldest granddaughter to disrespect me and never corrected her behavior. Eventually, I found myself staying in my room most of the time, only coming out after my daughter left for work or went to bed. I fell into a deep depression.

Then, in April 2026, while she was on vacation, she called and told me I needed to move out before she returned home.

Thankfully, my youngest daughter opened her home to me.

Before I left, I asked my daughter to transfer all of the bills into her own name. Her response was, "They're in your name, so you've got it."

Two months passed, and nothing had been changed. Since I was still legally responsible for the accounts, I suspended the cell phone service. She immediately messaged me, telling me not to charge her credit card, saying I was no longer allowed to speak to my granddaughters, and insisting it wasn't her responsibility to pay off the phones.

Now I'm left with a $1,067.43 phone bill, and I'm still waiting to receive bills for the internet equipment she refuses to return, along with gas, water, and electric accounts that remain in my name. She's moving out of state, leaving me responsible for debts that belong to her household.

I can't understand how a daughter could treat her sick mother this way after I gave up 16 years of my life to help raise her children. When she needed me, I was there every single day. Now that my health has failed and I need help, I've been thrown away like I no longer matter.

The hardest part isn't the money. It's being told I can no longer see or speak to the two little girls I helped raise from birth. They have been such a huge part of my life, and having them taken away has broken my heart.

I never expected to become rich for helping my family. I only hoped that after all those years of love, sacrifice, and devotion, I would be treated with kindness and respect.

Instead, I'm left heartbroken, struggling financially, and wondering how someone I loved so deeply could turn their back on me when I needed them the most.

































9 I was able to move in with my youngest daughter I gave her 2 months to get all the bills in her name and in June 2026, I finally sent her a message and asked why the bills were still in my name.. Her response was.. because the bill was in my name only, she said i needed to pay it myself. So I shut off the phones (2 months notice) she then