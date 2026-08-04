Stuck in Philippines abandoned by company.

I never imagined I would end up in this situation.

I became stranded in the Philippines during the regional conflict, and because I couldn’t afford to leave, I have now overstayed my visa and accumulated immigration fines. Every day that passes makes it even harder to get home.My previous employer abandoned me.

But I have a new job in Kuwait, I don’t want to ask an employer for money and haven’t started working for them yet.but I can’t travel until I can pay the overstay penalties and the cost of my flight. I feel completely trapped. I’ve exhausted my savings, borrowed what I could, and have run out of options.

I’m not looking for a handout without purpose. I’m simply asking for a chance to get back on my feet so I can return to work, support my family, and rebuild my life.

If you are able to help in any way, whether through a donation or by sharing my story, I would be deeply grateful. Every contribution, no matter how small, brings me one step closer to leaving the Philippines and returning to work in Kuwait.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any kindness you can offer.



