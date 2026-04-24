Stuck in a Blue State Hell

I'm raising money to move my disabled veteran husband and disabled daughter to Arizona to leave this taxation without representation blue state, but because of Oregon's high gas cost, high taxes, to undermine Trump's saving we barely afford to pay our bills and can't seem to get ahead.

We want to move to a red state where we will fit in better, and actually be able to live comfortably again, but we need help massive help we need money for the move and a down payment on a house that can be a fixer upper not picky at this point and anything else that pops up along the way. We want out of this state before they force a tax just to leave it