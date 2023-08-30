Saints Joachim & Anna Building Fund

Glory to God! Our parish is growing (rapidly)! While this is a wonderful thing, and we are thankful, we are truly becoming as squished as sardines! We need a new building in which to worship—and we need it very quickly. We hope and pray that we can break ground this Spring! They say that a picture is worth a thousand words, so I guess a little movie is worth many thousand! We put together a short (9-minute) film to illustrate our unique history in Klickitat area, and to help show the (wonderful) problem we have. Please take a look!

Through everyone’s very generous donations, we have already raised more than we thought possible (the amount that shows on this page is only what we’ve raised through GiveSendGo). Glory to God! Our goal is to raise $1,500,000 and apply for financing for the remaining $500,000, or God willing, receive all the funds we need through donations. Won’t you please help us get closer to our goal? You can view our fundraising progress on our website: https://orthodoxgoldendale.com/give/

We have officially sent plans to an engineer and architect. Our current design is for a worship space/parish hall building all in one. There will be a wall dividing those two areas with large windows. This will assist parents with small children, so they can still see and hear the service from the “narthex” area when little ones need a break. In addition, it will also provide overflow space when services are especially crowded. The wall will be non-load-bearing, so in the future, when the temple is built, the entire space will be transformed into one large parish meeting area. The building will also have a nursery, a large “food prep” area, men’s and women’s bathrooms, and a furnace/utility room.

What a blessing it will be to worship next to our cemetery with loved ones so close by. Please continue to pray for our parish as we grow. May the Panagia and Sts. Joachim and Anna intercede for us all.

If you would like to contribute, you may do so via GiveSendGo, Tithe.ly, or by cash or check made out to Sts. Joachim and Anna with "building fund" in the memo and mailed to PO Box 745, Goldendale, WA 98620.

Thank you for your support and prayers!