lost independence

My name is Matt, and I’m asking for help for my wife. She has a condition called Chiari Malformation, and over time it has taken away much of her independence. What used to be simple everyday things have become incredibly difficult. She now relies on a walker for short distances and a wheelchair for anything farther.

Despite everything she faces every day, she continues to be an amazing wife, a wonderful mother, and one of the kindest people I know. She never gives up, even on the hardest days.

I work full time, and she receives disability, but after bills, rent, utilities, food, and medical expenses, there just isn’t enough left for something that could truly change her quality of life — a mobility scooter. A scooter would allow her to regain some freedom and independence, help her get out of the house more, and give her the ability to do simple things on her own again.

It’s hard asking for help, but I want to do everything I can for her. Any donation, even just $1, truly helps and means more to us than words can express. If you’re unable to donate, simply sharing this page would help tremendously as well.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can give. It means the world to our family.