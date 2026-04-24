Struggling Widow with Children

Hello! I hope everyone is having a great day. Seven years ago,I lost my husband, two years ago I lost my paint job at a shop that got burned down overnight, last year I was removed from disability. Trying to find another job as a female mechanic has been hard. I have three mouths to feed and birthdays coming up in three weeks; I need help. I am willing to give a paint job to those that can help, who live in my area, be it a motorcycle, car, or your home; Im a custom hot rod, street car, and motorcycle designer and painter with mechanics, but I can paint anything, including your house. Whatever anyone can help with, that would be great. I hope yall have a great rest of the week; thank you.





email:newman2087@yahoo.com for paint inquires. I also grew up on a farm, so I know a few things about breaking/training: horses, cows, chicken, pigs, goats, and peacocks.... yes, peacocks. Wasnt a 4H kid, but i know farmhand stuff and things Im willing to assist with as well for help.