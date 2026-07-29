Struggling to pay bills

Hello my name is Kimberly I recently got laid off due to discontinuation of position. I have been looking for work but not having the best of luck. I am a hard worker and take pride in everything I do. I have to say this is one of the hardest things I have ever had to do, because I always make a way. Gas prices are so high i am not even able to put gas in my car, I have went through all my savings to pay for my car note, rent, insurance and medication as I am a diabetic. I know everyone is going through something and some are much worse than me. All I can do is ask for help. Because I have no kids I can’t get any help from the government. I’m not one to ask for anything ever I’m always the one to help people and here I am in a hardship I feel like I can’t get out of. I know we serve a mighty God and he will make a way. I have $100 to my name and my rent is due and car note right behind it and I need to refill my prescriptions. If you are able to help in anyway I would greatly appreciate it. May God Bless us all.