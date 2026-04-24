Struggling to Make Loan Payment – Need $500

My Story:





I’m reaching out for help to avoid defaulting on a loan this month. I need to raise $500

as quickly as possible to make the payment and stay current.I have been waiting on SSDI for over 12 months now in the Disability Determination Services (DDS) phase. They recently told me it will still be at least another couple of months before I might hear a decision. With very limited income during this long wait, I’m struggling to cover everything on my own right now.I don’t need one person to donate the full $500. Every small gift helps. If 100 people gave just $5 each, I would reach my goal. Even $5, $10, or $20 makes a real difference and gets me closer to avoiding default.Any amount you can spare, no matter how small, would be deeply appreciated and would directly help me get through this difficult waiting period.Thank you so much for reading my story and for any support you’re able to give. Every donation counts.



