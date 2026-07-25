Struggling to make ends meet

My name is Earl I work a full time job as a paint technician Boss and I work odd jobs in the afternoon after my full time job and most weekends as well. I have gotten a lil behind on my bills and can't catch up know matter how much I work. I'm loosing valuable time with my family. I have 6 children 3 girls and three boys and there ages range from 18 too 1 years of age . I miss spending time with them. I feel ashamed to have to ask for help but I don't know what else to do.If anyone can help I would be so thankful and Imbaresed I have to ask for help.Thank You



