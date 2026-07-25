Struggling single mother

Hi i normally don’t ask for help but i just recently got out of an abusive relationship . I have a 6 year old daughter & am currently staying in a motel room . I don’t have any family

to turn to & am just trying to provide for my daughter. I have been applying to jobs & haven’t had much luck . I just need a little bit of help to get me by until I get a job & I need to make sure my baby has a bed to sleep in and food to eat anything helps! I appreciate any help thank you