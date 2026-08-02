Struggling single mother

Hi, my name is Aja. I am a 43yr old single mom of 5 and a grandmother. I most recently lost my job a few weeks ago and I have been looking and searching for a job since then. My childrens first day of school is today and because I am without a job, they weren't able to attend because I didn't have the funds for clothes, shoes or supplies. I also have fallen behind on my rent that is owed for last month and now it's more because it's rolled over to this month. I have an eviction notice and I don't know what to do because I don't want to get put out with my grandkids and kids. I'm not asking for much, just a little to help out until someone finally calls me back about a job. Any small donation would be greatly appreciated. Thank you.