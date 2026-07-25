Struggling Single Mom's Dogs & Bills Need You





Hey everyone! I'm Bonnie, and today I need your help. My Husband passed away unexpectedly 5 months ago. Shortly before his death I had found out he had taken my savings and maxed out my credit cards with out my knowledge. He never talked to me about the severity of our financial situation. At the same time the company I worked for closed. Shortly after my husband passed away from a heart attack. My life as I knew it was spiraling out of control. After his death I found out he had not payed taxes since 2010 my house was in forclosure and 2 of my dogs had cancer. I owe 160,000 to bring the morgage current. They have added lots of fees and owe approximately 20,000 in Taxes and credit card dept. My one dog passed away 2 months ago from the cancer. I cant seem to find a decent job. I have been doing door dash to eat and keep the lights on. My mother has stepped in to help but is on limited income. I am trying to sell my house but no one is interested. I have very little equity left. What I have will go to my mother to pay her back.I am at a complete loss of what to do. I have talked to attorneys and they suggested chapter 7 or 13. I was able to get the morgage company to temporarily hold off on the forclosure. Any help would be greatly appreciated.

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