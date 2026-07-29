Struggling single mom of 4

I’m struggling. It’s been so rough on me this year, in and out of doctors' offices to being in the hospital. I have neuropathy in my feet and legs, upper back problems, and I’m currently dealing with fibromyalgia. My body hurts so bad, pains all over all day. You just never know where the pain is gonna be next, and it’s the worst thing you could ever have to deal with. I’m not able to work anymore, and it’s hard being a mom of 4, not being able to give to them the way I always have. It’s heartbreaking because their birthdays are coming up, and I have nothing to give to them. It hurts bad having so many bills due and not knowing if we’ll lose our place. We don’t have any help but myself.





If you can, please help us out. If you’re willing, I’m so grateful for whatever anyone can do. It will bring so much joy to me and my babies. I’m not the one who asks people for help, but I have no other choice. This is my last option. Thank you so much for your time.



