Struggling RN dad with broken arm and no insurance

My dad recently broke his arm in two places after falling over a boulder, and it has put him out of work. He is an RN who works in private home healthcare, caring for people who need regular assistance, such as dementia patients.





Since breaking his arm, he hasn't been able to work, and the medical bills keep getting higher and higher on top of rent, car payments, utilities, groceries, and other everyday expenses. We all live together in the same home, and my parents are essentially living paycheck to paycheck.





Any amount would go a long way. Even simply sharing this with people you know would mean so much to us. We truly appreciate any and all help. Thank you for your kindness and support.