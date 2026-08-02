Struggling Mother

Hello,

My name is Traciona. I am a 31 year old single mother with an 11 year old son. For the past year it just seems like I been failing and can’t get back on track. All this started last year. To make it short I got pregnant twice in 2025 and I lost both children within 6 months time frames. I was out of work the second time because I had a seizure at work. I do have a job but I am really having a hard time keeping my head above water. I don’t get help from my son father and I’m doing it on my own. I got served with an eviction and I’m just trying to keep my place to stay for my son, and school is about to start. I haven’t been able to buy him anything yet. I feel like I’m failing my son. I been praying and keeping my faith and I know God is going to make away. I just need help. So if anyone has it in their hearts to help that would be amazing.

Thank You, God Bless