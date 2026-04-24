Struggling mom trying to get disability

Hello my name is Brandi And I am asking for anyone's help I've recently hit some financial struggles I was trying to get disability they deny my claim again and now I have to file again and do the appeal process all over and I did have some help but I had to kick that person out because they were just abusing my kindness And my boyfriend does all that he can but he is also struggling with some personal demons right now but is still giving me everything that he can and anything that anybody can do to help I would greatly appreciate it I have a daughter she is about to be 15 she's my world and we have four dogs just anything to help please I'm just asking for what I need I just need enough to catch up some background and get my bills caught up a little bit I have almost a $300 electric bill My water bill is $104 plus their fee and my sewage bill is almost $100 plus their fee and my gas bill is $100 plus their fee and I'm 2 months behind in rent and my rent is $725 I do have some money that I have managed to save up but I'm not saving it up fast enough I have exactly $500 I've saved up because I've been having to get into it just to live I'm just asking for what I need that's it we've tried junking we've been junking I'm trying to sell my car that no longer runs anymore but I lost the title so I'm trying to get that I'm good person I'm sitting here just in tears writing this right now