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Struggling Mom Need Help

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byShantrell Campbell

Struggling Mom Need Help

A little about myself im 36 and a single mom of 1 teenage daughter. I have worked since i was 16. Toke care of others like seniors and community homes and infants for other working mothers. My child father died when she was 8 so my life have been dedciedted to her. Just a year ago i lost everything my car and home and hours at my work decreased because of transportion my job require a vechiel to work. And just two weeks ago they lay me off. I receive no government funds or help. I been trying to learn a new skill to boost my earnings but things are slow. I need the money to payoff debt and finding housing and transportion to get back on my feet. I owe 6000 in debt for my daughter braces i couldnt handle the payments after my hours decrease. And the rest to find housing and a e-bike for transportion until i can buy a car

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