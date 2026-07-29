Struggling Military Family

We are a newly wedded military couple with 2 pups. We only have one car, we had 3 but one was stolen and another was involved in a crash. Our bills and debt are piling up faster than we can bring it down. We just need help reaching out goal so we can get our one pup medical assistance and extra cash to cover our rent until then. My husband is in the US Navy, and is away most of the month. I have struggled to find a well paying job in a state im not familiar with. Anything would be enough, even just a prayer.