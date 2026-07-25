Struggling from injuries

I got hurt at work a couple years back nothing was ever fixed so I stay in extreme pain making it difficult to work I've been out on fmla from my job since January been repetitivelydenied disability & everything is piling up we've already lost our apartment me my wife & 3 kids had to move in with my wife's parents as Dr's & medical bills increase our car is falling apart & is about to be repossessed we are slowly losing everything my wife had to go to work she's working & still going to school while I take care of our 3 kids ages 2 4 & 7 but we are still drowning in debt bc the cost of living is so high I don't like having to ask for help but I have nowhere else to turn I reached out to local churches & charities to no avail we are out of options if anyone can help it would be amazing so we can fix & keep our car so we can get out of this hole thank you