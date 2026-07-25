Struggling family of three

Hello, We are a family of three just in need of a hand up. My husband works out of state and have steady employment for the school year but work where I can for the summer. Our son requires 24/7 care. He has nursing support most of the time otherwise his care is my responsibility. If he doesn’t have nursing I can’t work. Due to all the transitions with jobs and care need increase we have fallen behind on bills. The large ask covers mortgage and hoa and utilities. Thank you so much for reading and for your consideration.