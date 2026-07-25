Struggling family in need of help desperately .

Hi my name is Tiffany, I have a wonderful fiance named Justin and two children one is about to be 8 and the other is about to be 2. I am a stay at home mom and my fiance works as an Electrician he will have his Journeyman in a year. He is such a hard worker and pushes himself to the point of hurting himself. He was born with Crohn’s disease and has had most of his small intestines removed and multiple other surgeries. He has tried all the medications and none of them help. We know praying and giving it to God can heal him we just don’t know why this is a part of his story. He’s been in and out of the hospital and that set us back then our car broke down. We really are struggling. I don’t want to be homeless and put my children through that. We used all of our little bit of savings to pay bills while he was out of work but that ran out fast. We need a vehicle to get to work and to get my children to appointments or anything that they have to do.my children’s birthdays are coming up and they don’t need much but I would like to do something for them to make them feel special. We need help with our bills to get out this hole we are in. We appreciate any help. We just are desperate right now.