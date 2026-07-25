Struggling Dad

I’m a hard-working husband with three children struggling in this world lost my job three years ago ago someone stole my identity when I was 18 rather a lot of bad stuff put on crime wise now it’s hard for me to find the job with the background check been doing DoorDash, but it’s a hit or miss barely getting by. It’s a lot of weight on my truck and a lot of gas going in. Sometimes I feel like giving up I feel like a failure. I see everybody else happy I just don’t have that anymore. I tried to say positive for me again, but it hurts anything will help me right now. I will put my cash app at the bottom.$Antmtz210



