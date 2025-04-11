Campaign Image

Steph + Marcus Education & Humanitarian Aid Trip

Help Us Document Solidarity in Action and Deliver Humanitarian Aid

Dear Friends and Supporters of Global Solidarity,

This spring, we've been invited to join a labor and youth delegation traveling abroad for a 10-day international solidarity tour. Organized by local federations and international friendship committees, the delegation includes union members, student leaders, and community organizers from across the U.S. — including activists from the Amazon Labor Union, Teachers' unions, IAM, SEIU, and others.

During the trip, we’ll have the opportunity to attend and document meetings with:

  • Workers from across Latin America and the Caribbean
  • Women’s organizations and youth federations
  • Local defense committees and community initiatives
  • Cultural and historical landmarks significant to anti-colonial and revolutionary struggles

Why We’re Asking for Your Support:

Your donation will help alleviate travel and participation costs, including:

  • Airfare, lodging, meals, and in-country transportation
  • Entry fees, visas, and delegation costs
  • Two luggages of donated items: medical supplies, reusable menstrual products, school materials, and more for community use

This is a unique opportunity for us to learn, exchange, and document the ongoing efforts of people building resilience and power under difficult conditions and to also provide material aid. 

Every contribution helps. Thank you for standing with us.

Stephanie & Marcus

Recent Donations
Trista Hermsen
$ 10.00 CAD
24 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
55 minutes ago

Thank you for this. And everything over the years.

Cicero
$ 10.00 CAD
55 minutes ago

God speed.

darkstarmike85
$ 25.00 CAD
56 minutes ago

I hope the trip is as amazing and I'm super jealous.

NickBolas in chat
$ 30.00 CAD
56 minutes ago

good luck guys!

Sophia Starrett
$ 50.00 CAD
58 minutes ago

