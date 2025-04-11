Steph + Marcus Education & Humanitarian Aid Trip

Goal:
CAD $4,000
Raised:
CAD $225
Campaign funds will be received by Stephanie Egloff
Help Us Document Solidarity in Action and Deliver Humanitarian Aid
Dear Friends and Supporters of Global Solidarity,
This spring, we've been invited to join a labor and youth delegation traveling abroad for a 10-day international solidarity tour. Organized by local federations and international friendship committees, the delegation includes union members, student leaders, and community organizers from across the U.S. — including activists from the Amazon Labor Union, Teachers' unions, IAM, SEIU, and others.
During the trip, we’ll have the opportunity to attend and document meetings with:
Why We’re Asking for Your Support:
Your donation will help alleviate travel and participation costs, including:
This is a unique opportunity for us to learn, exchange, and document the ongoing efforts of people building resilience and power under difficult conditions and to also provide material aid.
Every contribution helps. Thank you for standing with us.
Stephanie & Marcus
Thank you for this. And everything over the years.
God speed.
I hope the trip is as amazing and I'm super jealous.
good luck guys!
