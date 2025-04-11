Steph + Marcus Education & Humanitarian Aid Trip

Help Us Document Solidarity in Action and Deliver Humanitarian Aid

Dear Friends and Supporters of Global Solidarity,

This spring, we've been invited to join a labor and youth delegation traveling abroad for a 10-day international solidarity tour. Organized by local federations and international friendship committees, the delegation includes union members, student leaders, and community organizers from across the U.S. — including activists from the Amazon Labor Union, Teachers' unions, IAM, SEIU, and others.

During the trip, we’ll have the opportunity to attend and document meetings with:

Workers from across Latin America and the Caribbean

Women’s organizations and youth federations

Local defense committees and community initiatives

Cultural and historical landmarks significant to anti-colonial and revolutionary struggles

Why We’re Asking for Your Support:

Your donation will help alleviate travel and participation costs, including:

Airfare, lodging, meals, and in-country transportation

Entry fees, visas, and delegation costs

Two luggages of donated items: medical supplies, reusable menstrual products, school materials, and more for community use

This is a unique opportunity for us to learn, exchange, and document the ongoing efforts of people building resilience and power under difficult conditions and to also provide material aid.

Every contribution helps. Thank you for standing with us.

Stephanie & Marcus