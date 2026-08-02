Struck Off for Protecting My School Families

Hi, I'm Kathryn Pick. For 30 years I have served in New Zealand education with an unblemished record as a teacher, SENCO, 12 years a principal, and deputy principal of a Community of Learning serving over 3,000 students. My schools were showcased by the Ministry of Education as exemplars of inclusive practice, and in 2021 I received a Mayor's Award for my services to the community during Covid.
Later, that same year, I was terminated.
I have a medical history of anaphylaxis to undiagnosed triggers (I have been tested but none have been identified). On my doctor's advice I could not take the Covid vaccine, and I was granted an exemption — until the government removed the exemption clause. The unsuccessful attempt to attain an exemption from Dr Bloomfield resulted in the loss of my much-loved principal role, my income, and a prestigious three-year leadership scholarship, as a single mum with two dependent children at home.
During a Covid outbreak at my school, vulnerable quarantined families were cut off from safety and essential services including food and medical supplies. With their full consent, I passed their Covid test results to a lawyer — under legal privilege, never publicly — seeking a second medical opinion that could get those results rechecked in the hope they could be released from quarantine.
You may have read in the media that I "collected children's Covid details for an anti-mandate court fight." That is not true. The data was collected for one purpose only: to have test results rechecked in the hope that struggling families could be freed from quarantine. Some of that information was later summarised into an affidavit — with the consent it required, and excluding any family who did not consent — but I never knew how, or even whether, it would be used in litigation. The Tribunal itself admitted it was "unclear" what I knew about how the information would be used, then resolved that doubt against me when I exercised my legal right not to attend a further hearing. It had been agreed prior that the final decision would be made based on an agreed summary of facts. They then applied the harshest sanction – cancelling my registration based on their assumption that I was fully aware of the data’s use in litigation.
I am open about my involvement with NZTSOS (NZ Teachers Speaking Out with Science). Like many educators, I helped document evidence of the harm the mandate caused across the education sector — because I believed, and still believe, that no one should suffer crippling consequences for declining a medical intervention. It was not the reason for collecting my school families' data.
The investigation ran for four and a half years. Throughout it, I was never stood down — I kept teaching and leading, because I was never considered a risk to a single student. In June 2026 the Teaching Council Tribunal struck me off the register anyway, ending my 30-year career and costing me my second role, this time in private education. I have been ordered to pay $46,000 in costs, on top of the $40,000 in legal fees I have already paid for legal representation.
I am asking for two things:
Awareness. My name suppression has been lifted and I am telling my story publicly for the first time. Please read it, share it, and ask the questions I ask:
- Was this consequence proportionate?
- Should a finding of serious misconduct be able to rest on an inference drawn solely from a respondent’s lawful choice not to give further evidence, while also reversing the very uncertainty the Tribunal identified only weeks earlier.
- When impartiality is in question, can an investigation truly be considered independent if it is reviewed by the same sector in which it sits?
Help with the fines. I am a single mum of four young adults, in my fifties, rebuilding a working life from scratch. I cannot carry this final financial burden alone. Every contribution, however small, goes directly toward the costs ordered against me — and is received with deep gratitude.
I lost my career, my income and my profession. I did not lose my integrity, or the trust of the families I served. Thank you for standing with me.
— Kathryn Pick
My full story, with evidence and testimonials, will be made available to all supporters.