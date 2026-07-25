Stronger Together: Jessie Stagers Cancer Journey

Goal: $10,000

If you've ever met Jessie Stager, chances are you've experienced her kindness firsthand.

Jessie is the kind of person who puts everyone else first. She has spent years caring for others—as a devoted mom, proud grandma, loyal friend, and the person who always has room for one more. She has opened her heart to countless people, making everyone feel welcomed, accepted, and loved. Simply put, Jessie is the kind of person who makes a community stronger.

In March 2026, Jessie was diagnosed with breast cancer. As she begins treatment, we want to rally around her and her family the same way she has rallied around so many of us.

Our goal is to raise $10,000 to help ease the financial burden that comes with cancer treatment. Donations will help with medical expenses, travel to appointments, household bills, groceries, and other day-to-day needs, allowing Jessie and her family to focus on her health and recovery.

Every donation—no matter the amount—makes a difference. And if you're unable to give, sharing this fundraiser with others is another meaningful way to support Jessie.

Thank you for helping us remind Jessie that she doesn't have to face this journey alone.

We Are Stronger Together.