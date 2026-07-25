Strokes of Hope

Hey there, amazing souls! I'm Wilna Becker, and today I'm breaking the waves with a story that might just ripple through your heart. 😊 In October, I'll be diving into one of South Africa's most iconic open-water challenges - the 7.5 km swim from Robben Island to Bloubergstrand.🏝️ This isn’t just a race on my bucket list; it’s the heartbeat behind a deeply personal mission that I've set for myself, fueled by dedication and resilience. I believe every stroke counts as a Stroke of Hope - a glimmer of light in the often daunting journey of autism.💙 Why am I sharing this? Because our little island nation is home to an estimated 360,000 people on the autism spectrum. That’s a staggering number!

And while we're making strides -pun intended- in raising awareness and supporting these incredible souls, there are still battles left to fight in understanding and acceptance. That’s where you come in. Your support isn’t just another checkmark on my personal achievement list; it could be the difference between a day filled with frustration or one of joy for families facing autism daily. Every donation, no matter how small brings us closer to brighter days, more acceptance, and less fear.🫱🏻‍🫲🏼 I invite you all to join me in this swim of hope. To witness our collective effort not as a race but as an expression of solidarity with those who face challenges daily with strength and dignity. Your donation can help transform our centre's wish list into life-changing opportunities for children on the autism spectrum, giving them the support, resources, and opportunities they deserve. Let’s turn the tide together, not just by my swim across Robben Island but by standing united against the adversities faced by those living on the spectrum. 🌟 Ready to dive in with me? Let's make waves of change!✨💙 #RobbenIslandSwim #StrokeOfHope #AutismAwarenessSA