STROKE,HEART ATTACK, GODLY MAN

Hi my husband had a massive heart attack stroke paralyzed on right side had to learn everything all over again with odds against him he fighting to live we have intense therapy, speech, physical, and occupational therapy we need a vehicle we have so many appointments please can someone help please donate so we can get any used vehicle that his wheelchair will fit in .. please we have a lot of appointments and we are so thankful for anything you can donate..this is a long recovery but please help him get fully recovered I have congestive heart failure and I'm so stressed that he won't be able to make his appointments please 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏 🥺



