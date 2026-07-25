Stroke Victim with stage 5 kidney disease Eviction

Ian is a true patriot that served our nation honorably. He has had 2 strokes and now has Stage 5 Kidney Disease that requires dialysis 3 times per week. Requiring a port in his chest that has been there for over 5 years. (Visible in the photo). Due to unexpected circumstances he is unable to pay his rent this month, and his landlord is not willing to give him any more time. He has always worked and has been able to provide for himself until this point, and he was proud to do it. However, he needs help to pay his bills and for transport to dialysis for the next month. Getting evicted could be a death sentence. Please help Ian get back on his feet. He’s an amazing guy that would give you the shirt off his back.