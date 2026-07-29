Stroke survivor

Hello all! We are the Jones family and we are here to ask for help from all of you. Back in November my wife, Anamelia, had two strokes, a left sided and right sided stroke. The strokes were caused due to cracking her neck according to the neurologist. She had spent two weeks in the hospital including rehab. They say that she still has a clot on her mandala oblongata. My wife is one of the strongest people I know. We have 5 children, ages 8-18. She is unable to work right now and well, as you can imagine, bills are behind and just keep stacking up. With my income alone I can’t afford it all. I am asking for help for our past due bills as well as upcoming. Anything is appreciated! Thank you!