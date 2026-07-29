Stroke Recovery

Hi, my name is Mia and I had a massive stroke and almost died. I have had three brain surgeries and complications. I’m currently waiting for disability. I have zero income coming, the bills are adding up, I am trying to keep myself housed and my bills paid while I heal. Any help is much appreciated. My entire adult life I dedicated to helping students who are the most vulnerable get through their middle and high school years. I’m looking to people to help me. Thank you so much for considering donating.