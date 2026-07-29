Stroke funds

Hello im Antwan I was a independent person had a nice job i got hit with a Stroke about a month ago been in hospital almost a month in the hospital now im in the schwab rehabilitation trying to get myself back together wen I had my stroke I can't move my leftside of my body can't mov my left leg or left arm. Every sense all this happened bills starting to hit me hard and need lil support till I get back on my feet u can always call svhwab rehabilitation hospital and ask for me my name is Antwan cushmeer tell them im in room2713 and thank u 4 any support you can give



