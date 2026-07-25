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Stressful Journey with a high risk pregnancy.

Goal$4,400 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBrittany Eversole

Fundraiser funds will be received by Brittany Eversole

Stressful Journey with a high risk pregnancy.

Help Us Stay Afloat During a High-Risk Pregnancy and Unpaid Maternity Leave

Hi everyone,

I never imagined I would find myself needing to ask for help like this, but I have reached a point where I am struggling to keep everything together and I’m hoping for some support during an incredibly difficult season for my family.

I am currently preparing for the arrival of my baby, who will be coming much earlier than we originally anticipated due to severe health complications during my pregnancy. Because of these complications, I will be having a C-section and will soon be facing an unpaid maternity leave period while I recover and care for my newborn.

Over the past several months, the combination of medical expenses, hospital bills, rent, utilities, groceries, and the rising cost of living has become overwhelming. I have worked hard to keep up with everything, but I have reached a point where I am constantly trying to catch up and falling further behind. Right now, my bank account is nearly $600 overdrawn, and I have rent coming due next Friday.

I am a parent trying to provide for my family of four, including my 7-year-old child and our soon-to-arrive baby. My biggest concern right now is making sure we can keep a roof over our heads, keep our utilities on, have groceries available, and be able to focus on healing after my C-section without the fear of everything falling apart financially.

Any funds raised will go directly toward helping my family through this transition, including:

  1. Rent and keeping our housing stable
  2. Utilities and essential household bills
  3. Groceries and necessities for my children and myself
  4. Medical-related expenses from this high-risk pregnancy and upcoming delivery
  5. Basic baby necessities as we prepare for our newest addition

I have exhausted every option I know of. I have applied for temporary food assistance and am still waiting to hear back. I have looked into other programs for support, but I have faced delays and limitations. Traditional loans are not an option due to my credit situation, and I am doing everything I can to find another way forward.

I know there are many people facing their own hardships, and I do not take asking for help lightly. I understand what I am asking is a lot, but even the smallest donation can make a meaningful difference for my family during this challenging time. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read our story. Thank you for your kindness, prayers, and any support you are able to offer. It truly means more than I can put into words.

With gratitude,

Brittany


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