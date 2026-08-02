Hello good family my name is kain young I'm stressed here and I love my boy's 3-6 years old he's mother she just left us with no reason she's with the money I was won to Hollywoodbets I saved that money for my child and I was starting building small nursery school from 0-3 years and I'm struggling I don't have even money to finished what I started and I don't have money for school fees I have to pay transport and school fees and I was thinking she gonna take care of the money because she knows we was struggling before and she diced to go with all the money I'm not working I'm the dad and mother too so I have to take care of my childrens please help good people I don't wants my child live that life I live before someones told me about that site kindly people thank you 🙏