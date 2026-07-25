Strength Through the Storm

Hi everyone! I am Natalie and I’m one of Gabrielle Dyer‘s closest friends! As Gabrielle prepares for a weeklong jury trial, please show her that we are all here for her!! If you know Gabrielle Dyer, you know her smile. You know her contagious laugh, her kind heart, and her unwavering love for her children. Whether you’ve met her through church, work, family, or as a friend, you’ve likely experienced the warmth and compassion she shows to everyone around her. She is a mother to three incredible boys who I’m sure most of you now Liam, Quinn, and her little Hunter bug.

For the past five years, Gabrielle has been fighting an incredibly difficult custody battle that has taken an emotional, physical, and financial toll on her life.

Throughout this process, Gabrielle has had to defend herself against 9 false arrest, including two felonies, and since all of those were disposed or no billed or found not guilty. The other party has since tried but failed to put seven other false charges on her to use the criminal justice system in their custody battle. As well as 13, yes I said 13 false CPS reports that have all been closed with no findings. Despite the ongoing legal challenges, she has continued to stand strong, put her faith in God, comply with court orders, and fight for what she believes is in the best interests of her children.

When her marriage ended, Gabrielle went from being a stay-at-home mom to starting over with $15 to her name and stripped of even the basic necessities like a vehicle, a phone and her home at the hands of her ex husband, after the courts awarded her a temporary restraining order.

Last August Gabrielle was awarded a share of the retirement accounts in the divorce, those funds seamed to no longer be available when she sought to receive them. Since then, she has worked tirelessly to rebuild her life from the ground up.

Over the last five years, she has built a career, created a stable home, and continued moving forward—all while facing what has become nearly $400,000 in legal expenses related to this custody battle.

Despite the financial hardship, Gabrielle has never stopped being an incredible mother. Her children have always been her greatest priority, and every decision she makes is driven by her love for them.

Today, she needs the support of her community.

Your donation will help cover:

Attorney and trial expenses Court costs and filing fees Expert witnesses and trial preparation Other necessary legal expenses as she continues this fight

If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser and keeping Gabrielle and her children in your prayers is just as meaningful.

For five years, Gabrielle has shown resilience, strength, and determination in the face of unimaginable challenges. Now, it’s our turn to stand beside her.

Every contribution, every prayer, and every share reminds her that she is not fighting alone.

Thank you for believing in Gabrielle, believing in her children, and helping give this devoted mother the opportunity to continue fighting for her family.

With sincere gratitude,

Friends and family of Gabrielle Dyer



