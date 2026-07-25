Strength and Healing for Heidi

Our dear friend Heidi Howell, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. Despite aggressive treatment with chemotherapy and immunotherapy, the cancer has progressed. Her latest PET scan shows active disease in her right breast, widespread lymph node, her neck and chest, pulmonary metastases in her lungs, and numerous bone metastases throughout her thoracic and lumbar spine.

Recently, Heidi underwent major spinal surgery for a pathological fracture, along with fusion — to relieve pressure on her spinal cord and stabilize her vertebrae due to the tumors on her spine.

The financial burden has become overwhelming. Medical bills, temporary housing, and meals while she fights this battle are adding up quickly. We’re raising $35,000 to $40,000 to help cover these critical costs so Heidi can focus on healing without the constant stress of finances.

Heidi’s been spending time in the hospital, and while she’s staying strong, this road is incredibly tough. Any donation, big or small, will go directly to supporting her care and recovery no matter the amount it will make a meaningful difference and will go directly toward treatment costs, travel expenses, and support during this time. If you are unable to give, sharing this fundraiser and keeping her in your prayers means so much. Thank you for your kindness, love, and support.

Thank you for standing with Heidi in this fight.





https://www.caringbridge.org/site/4ee36bcc-5a1d-11f1-b0e3-53aaf3ec5bce?utm_source=website_share&utm_medium=share_button&utm_term=&utm_content=link_share_button&utm_campaign=private_home_page



