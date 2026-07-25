Streeter Family Flood Recovery

On Tuesday, July 21, our family’s life changed in less than an hour.

At approximately 8:45 p.m., we received a Flash Flood Warning. By around 9:30 p.m., floodwater had entered our home, causing extensive damage and turning the place where our family feels safest into a construction zone overnight.

Like many of our neighbors, we’ve dealt with water collecting in our backyard during heavy rain. Over time, it became routine to move our vehicles whenever storms were in the forecast because we knew water would collect behind our home.

But nothing prepared us for what happened Tuesday night.

For the first time, floodwater entered our home.

Rooms were damaged. Floors were destroyed. Personal belongings were lost. What should have been our place of peace became the beginning of an unexpected journey toward rebuilding.

As our family begins navigating cleanup, insurance, and restoration, we’re facing significant out-of-pocket expenses before repairs can fully begin.

If you’ve ever supported Kendre through his music, encouraged our family, attended an event, shared a kind word, or simply believe in neighbors helping neighbors, we’re humbly asking for your support during this difficult season.

Every gift, no matter the amount, helps us move one step closer to restoring our home.

If you’re unable to donate, sharing this page and keeping our family in your prayers means just as much.

Thank you for standing with us.

With love and gratitude,

Kendre, Meakeal, and the Streeter Family



