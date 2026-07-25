Street Outreach in Canada

This fundraiser is in support of the Street Ministry of my friend Christina Bruce, a sister in Christ who is in need. Any amonunt given adds up with others giving. Currency is converted as needed. Every prayer counts as the Lord blesses our prayers to Him. Please feel free to share this fundraiser as much as you want to. It will really help. Thank you for your compassion and generosity.





Christina is serving God in Canada. We have been friends since 2018, and I can attest to Christina's great passion to share the Gospel. She has over 6 years of experience in Street Outreach and was trained in missions with YWAM with whom she served in Hawaii.





Over the last few months, Christina has been staying at a motel here in Canada while trying to find a more economical room to rent. During this time, she has been doing street outreach missions. Christina has had some medical issues arise that required out-of-pocket payment, which has made finances difficult.





To continue giving her time to street missions here in Canada, she requires financial support to cover the cost of room and board. This need is urgent for her to be able to afford to do missions here. I am asking for your prayers and for any financial support that you may be able to provide her. I thank you for your consideration of supporting this good work that Christina is doing in Canada.