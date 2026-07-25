My Story: Why I am Raising Funds for Street Children

Every time I walk through our neighborhoods in Ruiru and nearby Nairobi, I see a reality that breaks my heart. I see children as young as 7 or 8—who should be in school or safe at home—sleeping on cold concrete, begging for food, and breathing in the harsh reality of the streets to survive.

These children didn't choose this life; circumstances beyond their control pushed them out of their homes and onto the pavements. They face daily dangers, hunger, and trauma, yet underneath the dirt and the glue, they have brilliant smiles, hopes, and dreams for a better future.

I realized that we cannot just look away and hope someone else will step in. That is why I have made it my personal mission to help as many of these vulnerable street children as possible.

I am raising funds to provide them with the basic essentials they are denied every single day. Your generous contribution will directly help us provide:

Hot Meals: Putting daily food in their stomachs and giving them the energy to survive. Safe Shelter & Clothing: Getting them off the cold streets and into safe, nurturing environments.



