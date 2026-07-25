Stray dog care





Help Us Save Stray Dogs This Summer





Every summer, the streets of my country become dangerously hot. The scorching sun heats roads and sidewalks to temperatures that can burn paws, while clean water becomes scarce. For stray dogs, surviving the summer is a daily struggle.





Without shelter, many suffer from dehydration, heat exhaustion, malnutrition, and untreated illnesses. Puppies and older dogs are especially vulnerable, and many don’t survive the hottest months.





Our mission is simple: provide these forgotten animals with the essentials they need to survive.





Your donation will help us provide:

• Fresh, clean drinking water in areas where stray dogs gather.

• Nutritious food to keep them healthy and strong.

• Basic medicines for wounds, skin infections, parasites, and dehydration.

• Emergency veterinary care for dogs that are seriously ill or injured.





Even a small contribution can make a meaningful difference. A few dollars can provide food and water for several dogs for a day, while larger donations help cover medical treatment for those in urgent need.





Every dog deserves kindness, compassion, and the chance to survive another day. Together, we can reduce suffering and show these animals that they have not been forgotten.





If you’re unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with your friends and family. Every share helps us reach someone who may be able to make a difference.





Thank you for your compassion, generosity, and support. Together, we can bring hope, relief, and a better future to stray dogs struggling through the intense summer heat.

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