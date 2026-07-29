Strands of Strength Living & Building with PAH

Hi, my name is Autumn, and I’m reaching out for support as I work to build a new future for myself through my own business.





I live with severe pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a condition that greatly limits my ability to do physically demanding work. Because of this, maintaining traditional employment has been extremely challenging. Instead of giving up, I’ve chosen to create a path that works with my health—not against it.





I am starting a dreadlock extension business, creating high-quality, handmade dreadlocks to sell to salons and customers in my area and online. Right now, there is a clear gap in the local market—there are very few, if any, accessible sources for professionally made dreadlock extensions, especially ones that offer variety and consistency. My goal is to fill that need while building something sustainable for myself.





This business means more to me than just income. It represents independence, stability, and the ability to support myself despite my condition. It also has the potential to grow into something bigger—supplying salons, supporting stylists, and becoming a trusted name in the community.





I am asking for help to cover my startup costs, including:

• Bulk human hair for creating dreadlocks

• Tools and supplies needed for production

• Packaging and branding materials

• Building an online store and presence

• Initial inventory so I can begin selling right away





Every donation, share, and prayer means more than I can express. Your support will help me turn this idea into a real, working business and give me the chance to build a life that is both manageable for my health and full of purpose.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for believing in me.