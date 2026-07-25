Stranded in Kenya with wife and baby

My name is Simon I am from Germany. I was a development worker in South Sudan. While I was there I learned to know my now wive, who is from Congo. We are both Christians and met each other in Church. We tried to get our marriage license registered in Germany, but that didn’t work. We tried to marry again in Kenya, but that didn’t work out either. Now we are already over a year here in Kenya waiting for a possibility for my wife to come to Germany with me. We got our first child in Kenya so with this there is a much better chance for my wife to get a visa, but the German authorities work slowly, and our savings are running out. I am asking for some funds so I can stay with my wife and child in Kenya a few months longer so we can hopefully go to Germany together soon. We need about €1000 per month for rent and food.