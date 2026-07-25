I live on a boat in the river near Daytona Beach Florida. It's not an easy life . But someone stole my outboard motor for my dinghy. My only lifeline to supplies and work . Without this I'm literally dying out here . I start a new job on Monday . Without a dependable way to and from the boat I'm literally dead in yhe water . Please help me solve this dilemma. I need 2 weeks and a new motor to rebuild. I'm in dire straits .