Stranded 8 hours from home car needs fixed!

Hello everyone my name is Ryker Gunnoe. I am seeking assistance with repairing my families car. On Tuesday July 7th my family and I were driving 10 hours from Pasco Washington to Orem Utah for a funeral. Everything was great up until we left Orem heading back home on Friday July 10th we made it 2 hours from Orem before suffering catastrophic transmission failure. Luckily we were a short distance from family and are currently staying with them. We had the van towed to a shop and now we are awaiting approval for a warranty to kick in since unfortunately we just replaced the transmission in April of 2026… yes that means we had just had the transmission professionally replaced only 3 months ago. We are greatful for the warranty but it ridiculously only covers parts and the first $50 per hour of labor while we have to cover the additional labor cost (roughly $70-100 per hour), the diagnostic, and the fluids. Our final bill is estimated to be between $1500-$2000. Please if anyone can help by donating or even sharing this go fund me we would be eternally grateful! Thank you and god bless!