Stranded 600 miles from home





its a long one but i came to huntsville because of a false promise of help now my 2yo old and i are sleeping on the floor of a home we are not safe or welcome in ran out of money for food and everything else waiting on the help for babysitting getting a license job ect its been over a week and i just need to get back to ohio before its too late to pick up the pieces my CA is kaam626 if youre able to help to get us back to ohio