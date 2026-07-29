A Fresh Start for the Story Family

We are a small family doing everything we can to rebuild our lives.

For a long time, we faced homelessness and struggled just to get by. By the grace of God, we’ve come a long way since then. We’ve opened our lives to Christ, and we are committed to creating a stable, loving future for our family.

Today, my husband works incredibly hard to provide for us, while I am currently disabled and waiting for my disability to be approved. Recently, we lost all of my health insurance, and even though we truly need help, we don’t qualify for Medicaid or assistance. My husband makes just a few dollars over the limit—but not enough to cover everything we need.

Right now, we are trying to take our next big step forward. We are preparing to move and start a new chapter, but we are struggling to save for a car down payment. We can handle monthly payments, but without that initial down payment, we’re stuck—and having reliable transportation is essential for work, stability, and getting to where we need to go.

We are not asking for everything—just a little help to get us through this gap until my disability is approved and we can fully stand on our own.

Every donation, no matter the size, helps move our family closer to stability. If you’re unable to give, sharing our story means just as much to us.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can give.

God bless you,

The Story Family