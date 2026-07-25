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Storm. Fire. Total Loss. Help Griffith Family

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$16,431 USD

Fundraiser created byMICHELL STRULLY

Fundraiser funds will be received by Bertram Griffith

Storm. Fire. Total Loss. Help Griffith Family

On what should have been one of the happiest days of their lives, everything changed in an instant.

Our dear neighbors, Bert and Yvonne Griffith, were celebrating Yvonne's 60th birthday with family and friends when a sudden, violent storm swept through the area. With winds exceeding 80 mph, a large oak tree from a neighboring property crashed into the Griffiths' electrical service, igniting a devastating fire. Within moments, the home they had built together over nearly 30 years was consumed. Along with their home, they also lost one of their vehicles and countless treasured belongings that can never be replaced.

After dedicating his career to Local 3, IBEW, Bert had only recently retired and was looking forward to enjoying this new chapter of life with Yvonne. Instead, they now find themselves facing the heartbreaking reality of losing nearly everything they owned and beginning again from the ground up.

Bert and Yvonne have been more than neighbors—they have been cherished members of our community for decades. They have celebrated life's milestones with family and friends, offered kindness to those around them, and built a lifetime of memories in the home they loved. Today, they need the support of the very community they have long been a part of.

While no amount of money can replace irreplaceable family photos, keepsakes, or the memories made within their home, it can help ease the overwhelming financial burden ahead. Your generosity will help provide for immediate needs such as clothing, temporary housing, transportation, meals, and other essential expenses as they begin the long process of rebuilding their lives.

Every gift, no matter the size, is a reminder that Bert and Yvonne are not facing this journey alone. If you're unable to donate, please consider sharing this campaign and keeping the Griffith family in your thoughts and prayers. Together, we can help them find hope and begin to rebuild after an unimaginable loss.

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