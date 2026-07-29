Storm Damage Has Left Our Home Vulnerable

We’re reaching out for help during a really difficult time. After several recent storms, our roof has taken significant damage. What started as a few small issues has quickly turned into something much bigger—leaks, loose shingles, and now even birds finding their way in and building a nest inside. It’s become clear that repairs won’t be enough; we need a full roof replacement to keep our home safe and secure.





This isn’t something we were financially prepared for, but it’s urgent. Every time it rains or the wind blows, we worry about further damage to our home and belongings.





If you’re able to give, we thank you in advance for your donation. It means more to us than we can express. And if you can’t donate, we would appreciate your prayers.





Thank you